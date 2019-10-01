Mandar Rao Dessai remembers the time he joined Dempo SC as teenager. Having come up the ranks from the youth academy, he got his first taste of professional football in 2013. Perhaps, the youngster not only had to make a name for himself at one of Indian football’s most famed clubs back then in the I-League but he also had big boots to fill.

“When I joined them by the time I was 19 years old, I guess and then at that time coach Armando Colaco told me, you will be the replacement of Clifford Miranda. I was really happy at that moment because Miranda was a big player back then who was at his peak. He played for the country, performed exceptionally well at club-level and he was doing really good at that time,” Dessai reminisced.

That was the time he ultimately realised his dream to play for the country. But the road to the top was not easy for Dessai. In his debut season with the Golden Eagles, first-team opportunities were hard to come by for the Goa-born native but it was a matter of time before he found his feet.

“Back then when I played for Dempo, there were some big players – Mahesh Gawli, Clifford Miranda, Anthony Pereira, Climax Lawrence and many others. So there was no chance to break into that team. They always kept me motivated and advised me to keep practicing hard, saying that my time would arrive. Playing alongside them back then taught me a lot of things, on and off the pitch. That helped me grow as a player,” he added.

Fulfilling the dream

Gifted with incredible pace, bamboozling defenders with his trickery at the drop of a hat and with an eye for goal – Dessai has played a winger all his life. But he never got the chance to make his debut despite receiving multiple call-ups to the Indian team under Stephen Constantine.

The wait finally ended in July at the Intercontinental Cup when he made his debut under new head coach Igor Stimac as a left-back – a position he only began playing two years ago.

“It was long overdue, I guess,” says Dessai when asked about the emotion he felt on wearing India colours.

“After Stimac came in, he had his own plans and maybe he must’ve watched videos of the Indian Super League and selected his own set of players. I was not in the other camp when the team traveled to Thailand for the King’s Cup. But he called me after that and said that he wanted me at the Intercontinental Cup to see how I would fare as a left-back since I was injured in the ISL finals against Bengaluru FC. Playing for the national team is always the aim when you play for any club,” he said.

Last season couldn’t have been any more perfect for Dessai. The most-capped player for the club since its inception in 2014, he was captain of a side that took the league by storm. The Gaurs scored the most goals last season and were among the three teams to register the highest amount of clean sheets (8).

Consistent as he was to his newly-adopted role the entire season, it was agony for Dessai in the final after he pulled up his hamstring midway during the match.

“No matter if I was there or not, the player who came on for me (Savior) – Gama slotted in really well. He was from our development team. It was heartening to see the way we played and it was a hard-fought victory for Bengaluru FC. We were disappointed because we lost it in the extra time but we just have to prove ourselves again this season,” he claimed.

Adapting to a new role

When Sergio Lobera took over the reins at FC Goa in 2017, it was the Spaniard who convinced him to switch as a defender although Dessai himself was a bit apprehensive about it at first. After his initial struggles as left-back, the 27-year-old slowly found his footing.

“I got a call-up for a national team after playing as a left-back, so it was great. Last season, Lobera called me and asked me whether if I would be comfortable playing there (left-back), I said that I could try. He told me that even if was not feeling comfortable, he said that he believed in me.

“When I started initially, I struggled a bit since I never had the experience of playing in that position. But as a left-winger, I had a small idea of how to defend. During my free time, I always used to watch videos on my own and try and learn. Not only my videos but also those of Jordi Alba and Marcelo who play in that position so that I could learn how to develop my game overall. I loved attacking and was always good at that. But my main focus now is defending and then attack,” he added.

Playing under Lobera has also made him easier to adjust to Stimac’s system because of their similar approach in philosophies.

“Both have the same ideas and strategies. Both want their teams to play from the back, keep the ball and they always discuss things with players of what is demanded of them. So that always gives confidence to the players when you play against big teams. It is not only one player’s game but a collective performance and then the result follows,” he stated.

Among the eight new faces that have made their debut under Stimac so far, Dessai is the most experienced. But he is enjoying his time under the Croatian.

“Stimac is very approachable. He’s like your friend. On the pitch and off it, you ask him anything and he’s always ready. He will come to you, talk you personally and share his insights. The best thing about him is that he is very encouraging. Not only in the games but also practice sessions, he will motivate you, that you can produce more than what you can,” he stated.

Although FC Goa has been able to carve out an identity of being the most lethal attacking side in the ISL, Dessai wants the Gaurs to build on last year’s steely defensive show as they eye redemption after last season’s final heartbreak.

“When Sergio (Lobera) came in the first season, we conceded a lot of goals. But the next year, we were also successful in keeping a lot of clean sheets. It’s not only good for the goalkeeper but the defence as a whole. But we still have a lot to work on our defense. It is not the end.”