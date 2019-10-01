Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured a 1-1 draw for the Gunners against Manchester United on Monday in what was a rather dull match at the Old Trafford.
For many years the clashes between these sides were the Premier League’s marquee fixtures.
United and Arsenal were the champions of England for nine consecutive seasons between 1996 and 2004.
However, the fact they were facing off on a Monday night because neither are in Champions League action later this week was reflected in a first 45 minutes devoid of inspiration.
Fans weren’t at all impressed by the lackluster game with many ruing the drop in quality in the clashes between the two mighty clubs.
