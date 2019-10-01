Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured a 1-1 draw for the Gunners against Manchester United on Monday in what was a rather dull match at the Old Trafford.

For many years the clashes between these sides were the Premier League’s marquee fixtures.

United and Arsenal were the champions of England for nine consecutive seasons between 1996 and 2004.

However, the fact they were facing off on a Monday night because neither are in Champions League action later this week was reflected in a first 45 minutes devoid of inspiration.

Fans weren’t at all impressed by the lackluster game with many ruing the drop in quality in the clashes between the two mighty clubs.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Arsenal vs Manchester United. Like watching two old boxers embarrassing themselves after their prime. Go home and be a family man. — Zito (@_Zeets) September 30, 2019

Don't/can't do 12.30 AM kick offs anymore, but altered that simply for what this fixture used to mean once upon a time. Vieira and Keane had the armbands on then. Xhaka and Young have it on now. How we've both fallen. #MUNARS — Kunaal Majgaonkar (@kunmajgaonkar) September 30, 2019

Organize a tournament between Arsenal, Milan and United. After three rounds of matches, they'll all finish third. — Saddick Adams 🇬🇭 (@SaddickAdams) September 30, 2019

How Man Utd v Arsenal used to be vs how it is now: #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/ekDbsGmVmB — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) September 30, 2019

Manchester United and Arsenal fans both calling the other team shit ...🤣 #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/9YQpSXlqVf — tillyyrobinson (@tillyyrobinson) September 30, 2019

Man city and Liverpool watching this menace of a match. #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/lCe2QgpjYd — Etette Etok (@i_amEma) September 30, 2019

These man planned the draw so no one gets sacked 🤷🏻‍♂️ #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/0eHm6o4XTz — Bilal🃏 (@BilzZ22) September 30, 2019

These two are club captains of Manchester United football club and Arsenal football club.



Sums it up.



Goodnight. #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/I6xeOKIGzt — Daniel Andrade (@d_andradesport) September 30, 2019

El Sackico. Losing manager gets sacked.



Can't get sacked if you don't lose #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/fMcqHAW4cP — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) September 30, 2019