Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that Wriddhiman Saha, not Rishabh Pant, will be the wicketkeeper for the team in the three-Test series against South Africa, beginning in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

“Wriddhiman Saha will keep for us in this Test series,” said Kohli in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Pant, who did remarkably well last year to score Test centuries in both England and Australia, has been short on confidence with the bat of late. What seems to have worked for Saha, who hasn’t played for India in nearly two years, is his ability with the gloves.

The pitches in the three Tests against South Africa are expected to be turners and the 34-year-old Saha will surely be a good choice behind the stumps due to his top-notch skills as a wicketkeeper.

This move by the Indian team management drew mixed reactions. While some felt that Saha is the right choice for ‘keeper on Indian pitches, there were those who reckoned that Pant’s confidence could take a serious hit.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

The decision to have Saha keep wickets in the home tests is a clear signal on the kind of wickets that we can expect and therefore, the kind of skills needed. There was never any doubt that Saha is the best keeper in the country, the call was always about Pant and the future — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 1, 2019

Just days after Ravi Shastri said he'll back Rishabh Pant to the hilt comes the news that he's been dropped from the Test XI for South Africa. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) October 1, 2019

the rap on the knuckles is here...#INDvSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 1, 2019

How will Pant improve his keeping in India if he's not given more matches? Don't see any other reason why he's dropped. It's because of keeping only or else captain and team management are confusing the formats. Rubbish tactics in both the cases — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) October 1, 2019

Saha to keep in #IndvSA Test series. While it’s fair Penalise Pant for not taking his chances in white ball cricket, he’s done exceedingly well in Tests. A Century in England, a century in Aus...first Indian keeper to do so. Record number of dismissals in Aus to boot. 1/2 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2019

Rishabh Pant loses wicket-keeper’s spot for Test series v SA. Not so much for his lack of batting success in WI (tho that would have contributed too) as for his glovework. Saha’s superior ‘keeping skills on pitches with turn and probably low bounce swung it in his favour — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 1, 2019

Wriddhiman Saha to keep wickets for India in the series v South Africa.

Definitely got the nod ahead of Pant for his wicketkeeping skills against the turning ball.

Handy batsman too.Scored 60 v SA A recently in Mysore

He last played a Test match v SA at Cape Town in 2018#INDvSA — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 1, 2019

Kohli's 1st eng tour : 134 (10 inn)

Pant's 1st eng tour : 162 (6 inn)



Vk's 1st Aus tour : 300 (8 inn)

Pant's 1st Aus tour : 350 (7 inn)



Vk's 1st WI tour : 76 (5 inn)

Pant's 1st WI tour : 58 (3 inn)



Vk's 1st home test series : 115(2 inn)

Pant's 1st home test series : 184(2 inn) — Spidey (@MrStarksPeter) October 1, 2019

Saha over Pant!



Guys has an average of 44.35 in 11 Tests with 100s in England and Australia.



What are the Indian management smoking?



What you will have in 5 years is a bunch of 25-30 year olds with zero confidence levels. #INDvSA #BCCI — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 1, 2019