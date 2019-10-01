Maisnam Meiraba Luwang and Tasnim Mir led India to an impressive 4-1 victory over Australia in their Group E clash as the contingent continued their winning run on day two of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2019 in Kazan, Russia on Tuesday.

In the opening match, Goa’s Tanisha Crasto and Chattisgarh’s Ishaan Bhatnagar continued their good form by securing a 21-17, 20-22, 21-11 win over Jack Yu and Kaitlyn Ea of Australia. The 43-minute match provided India its first point of the day.

Junior world No 10 Maisnam Meiraba Luwang then outplayed Australia’s Rio Agustino 21-17, 21-11 in 29 minutes to secure India’s second point for the day. The Manipur youngster carried his rich vein of form from his Russian Junior White Nights 2019 title win and his runner-up finish at the India Junior International earlier in the year.

India’s third point came in the girls’ singles category as Gujarat’s Tasnim Mir clinched an easy 21-11, 21-15 victory over Angela Yu in just 22 minutes. The rising shuttler has been in good form, grabbing two golds at the Dubai Junior International Series earlier this month.

Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam gave India their fourth point of the day. The Manipur duo made a comeback in the second game to defeat Ricky Tang and Otto Xing De Zhao 17-21, 21-8. 21-14 in 35 minutes.

The sole setback for India came in the last match of the day where India’s pair of Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto lost to Victoria He and Angela Yu in a 17-21, 21-18, 15-21 scoreline.

Earlier on Monday, India whitewashed Armenia with a 5-0 win after starting their campaign with a strong 4-1 triumph over USA. With another 4-1 win today, India continued their winning streak in Group E on Day 2.

Action in the group stages will continue till October 2 following which the knockout rounds will begin.

In their final group assignment on Wednesday, India will next face the mighty Japanese, who haven’t dropped a single point in two matches so far. India will have to defeat Japan to stand a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Match Report

XD: Ishaan Bhatnagar (IND)/Tanisha Crasto (IND) bt Jack Yu (AUS)/Kaitlyn Ea (AUS) 21-17, 20-22, 21-11

MS: Meiraba Luwang (IND) bt Rio Agustino (AUS) 21-17, 21-11

WS: Tasnim Mir (IND) bt Angela Yu (AUS) 21-11, 21-15

MD: Manjit Singh Khwairakpam (IND)/Dingku Singh Konthoujam (IND) bt Ricky Tang/Otto Xing De Zhao 17-21, 21-8, 21-14

WD: Victoria He (AUS)/Angela Yu (AUS) bt Aditi Bhatt (IND)/Tanisha Crasto (IND) 21-17, 18-21, 21-15.