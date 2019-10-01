Shafali Verma struck a fine 46 before Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India registered a convincing 51-run win over South Africa in the rain-hit fourth women’s T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series here on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old Shafali, who was dismissed for a four-ball duck on her debut in the opening match, laid the foundation for a good total with a 33-ball innings, while Jemimah Rodrigues (33) provided the stablity, scoring a 22-ball 33.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (16) and Deepti Sharma (20 not out) also came up with useful contributions as India posted a competitive 140/4 in a match which was reduced to 17 overs due to rain.

The visitors were not helped by their sloppy fielding, especially their high catching that left a lot to be desired.

In reply, South Africa women were restricted to 89/7.

Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets on the night as India completed a clinical win. The leg-spinner was declared player of the match for her match-wining bowling spell. Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma chipped in with 2 and 1 wicket each.

That will be 2-0 in the 5-match T20I series for #TeamIndia. They beat South Africa by 51 runs in the 4th T20I #INDvSA 😎💪💪 pic.twitter.com/5fyCuLTlZa — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 1, 2019

India had won the opening game by 11 runs. The second and third T20I were washed out.

India will now take on South Africa women in the fifth T20I on Friday.