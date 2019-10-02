Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

“It’s a no-brainer, we’re going to bat,” said Kohli at the toss. “Looks like a good wicket. Will play well for the first couple of days. Nature of the pitch is that it’ll get slower after that.”

Two of the biggest talking points coming into the first Test, as far as the Indian team is concerned, has been the inclusion of Rohit Sharma as opener and Wriddhiman Saha as wicketkeeper.

“Great opportunity for Rohit at the top of the order. He’s excited to get the role clarity. It’s a new opportunity for him,” said Kohli. “According to me, Saha is the best ‘keeper in the world. We were waiting for the right moment to bring him back.”

South Afrian skipper Faf du Plessis said he would’ve liked to bat first as well.

“Pretty obvious, quite a dry pitch. Our coin toss record in the subcontinent isn’t the best,” said Du Plessis. “First innings is going to be very important. We’ve lost a few Test players, even in the last year or so. Fresh start for a lot of new faces. Very young group. Nice challenge for us.

“These guys will be the next Dale Steyns and the next Hashim Amlas. Good to be at the start of the journey for them, have to try and play a mentorship role to get them through. Due to the dryness of the surface, we’ve gone in with two seamers, one all-rounder, and three spinners.”

Here are the playing XIs for both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada.