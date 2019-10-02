As Rohit Sharma began his Test career as a opener against South Africa with a hundred, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar stressed on the importance of mindset for facing the new ball in the longest format.

Tendulkar said that the role of an opener in Test cricket requires a different philosophy and mindset, where the ability to translate talent and intent into consistent performance is paramount. He spoke about the bigger picture of facing the new ball in traditional format.

“It’s all about the mindset,” Tendulkar told PTI. “If somebody wants to open the innings, then he needs to have a different kind of mindset.”

Talking about Virender Sehwag, Tendulkar said that the former India opener had the same, unique mental approach when it came to opening the innings whether was it was Tests or ODIs.

“Sehwag had that different mindset. Be it a ODI or Test, he would more or less play in the same manner,” he said. “That aggressive nature was always there. Again, it boils down to the capability and the potential of that particular player.”

“There are number of guys, who want to be aggressive but to able to use that ammunition consistently enough is something that Sehwag had been able to do. That number [opener] suited him. One needs to wait and see how it pans out [for Rohit],” Tendulkar said.

Despite his success as an opener, Sehwag also had a few low points in his career which Tendulkar said did not deter former Indian teammate from playing his natural game.

“Like for Sehwag, he opened for the first time in England and got a hundred,” he said. “It brought him success but there were occasions, when he also had his share of rough patches. So it’s not the numbers that always really matter but what you bring to the table does.”

The highest run-scorer in international cricket also said that to bring out the best in a player, he needs to have a sense of security and belonging in the team.

“I think security has to be there. If you look at any number, there has to be that security and one needs to feel that he belongs to the team. Players go through ups and down, but if they know that management is backing them, they tend to think differently,” he said.

One player who has impressed Tendulkar in recent times with his temperament and skills in Test cricket is Hanuma Vihari, who scored a hundred on the West Indies tour recently.

“You need to play Test cricket differently and real skill is tested on good bowler-friendly tracks and Vihari has gone out and shown an ideal temperament,” Tendulkar said. “He has been smart in selecting right shots to play at the right time. I have been impressed by his calmness, temperament as well as ability to absorb pressure. In Test cricket, various aspects are going to be tested and if you are sure of those things, your body language is different, which I saw in him.”

Internationally, Tendulkar also noticed how Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne had the ability to leave deliveries, a quality he also sees in Vihari.

“In Ashes, Marnus Labuschagne is one of the top examples, he replaced Smith [as that concussion substitute] at the Lord’s and then he stood out because I feel he was leaving the ball better than anyone else,” he said.

The five-match Ashes series was drawn 2-2 with only one Test ending in a draw. The series also saw some top-notch fast bowling from both teams. Tendulkar said that such contest on sporting wickets make the concept of World Test Championship interesting.

“It can only happen if you play on sporting tracks and when I mean sporting tracks, it’s a balanced one,” he said. “If there isn’t a bit of something for everyone, then there is no point as the game itself gets affected.

“Ashes was example where we got to see everything. Quality batting, top notch fast bowling and spinners also in play. There were players, who were attacking and there were players who are leaving the balls as well. Those elements shouldn’t disappear from Test cricket.”

He also approved of the point-system that is followed by International Cricket Council in the Championships where it awards 120 points for series clean sweep.

“Points and all that, team would want to focus on game and nothing else. But what points system does is to keep spectators’ engagement alive,” he said. “If a team has won first two Test matches, third shouldn’t be a dead rubber. Players will always give their best but how do you keep spectators engaged and involved is also important.

“In the last 4 and 5 months, when teams are fighting for the top two slots, the points system will certainly add dimension and I wont be surprised if Test enthusiasts will be engrossed in calculating points.”

(With PTI inputs)