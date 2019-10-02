Australia’s Alyssa Healy smashed an unbeaten 61-ball 148* against Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday to register the highest ever T20I score by a woman.

The knock helped Australia complete a clean sweep against Sri Lanka with a 132-run win in the third T20I.

The batting superstar, who was the player of the tournament in her team’s victorious World T20 campaign in 2018, was in irresistible form as she smoked six sixes in her innings.

Meg Lanning's 126 v Ireland stood as the women's T20I record score for five years. It's now been equalled or bettered three times since June of this year. #AUSvSL — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) October 2, 2019

Highest T20I scores (men/women)

172 - Aaron Finch in 2018

162* - Hazratullah Zazai in 2019

156 - Aaron Finch in 2013

148* - Alyssa Healy today

145* - Glenn Maxwell in 2016 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2019

Healy, in the process, scored the fastest T20I century by an Australian – man or woman. She scored a whopping 26 boundaries on the way to eclipsing Meg Lanning’s previous record of 133 for the highest individual score. Her century came in 46 balls.

The Southern Stars also equalled their highest T20I total ever – matching the 226 runs they put on the board during the Ashes in Chelmsford against England.

Playing in her 101th T20I in Australian colours, Healy’s world-record knock was also the first time she reached the three-figure mark for the Southern Stars.