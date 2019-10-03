India’s Mayank Agarwal scored a splendid double-century against South Africa on day two of the first Test in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The right-hander took 358 balls to get to the milestone and helped his team gain firm control of the match.

The 28-year-old opener did brilliantly to convert his first international hundred into a double, hardly putting a foot wrong in his innings that lasted almost two days.

Agarwal was eventually dismissed for 215 runs off 371 balls after hitting a full-toss from part-time spinner Dean Algar to Dane Piedt at deep mid-wicket. He struck fours and sixes in his highly-entertaining knock. India got to 450/5 from 124 overs at Tea on day two.

Agarwal and Rohit Sharma had put on 317 runs for the first wicket – India’s highest stand for any wicket against the Proteas – before the latter was out for 176 off 244.

The opening pair tore into the opposition bowling after the hosts resumed on 202 for no loss. Agarwal moved from his overnight 84 to complete his maiden Test hundred in his fifth match with a single off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj early in the morning session.

Agarwal’s fine knock drew praise from all corners for his superb effort, with the cricket community on Twitter hailing his composure.

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣* – WHAT A KNOCK!



Mayank Agarwal brings up his maiden Test double century 💯💯



This is the 52nd 200-plus score for India in Test cricket 🙌



Follow #INDvSA live 👇https://t.co/dCGJ4Pcug5 pic.twitter.com/we1MTcJJOT — ICC (@ICC) October 3, 2019

So easy to be thrilled & content after getting your maiden hundred... to go & convert that into a double tells you something about Mayank Agarwal. 👏👏👏#IndvSa#GandhiMandelaTrophy — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 3, 2019

A top knock from Mayank Agarwal. Loving the way he's building his innings. Also, Rohit's 176 was entertaining, became the first player to score 4 tons in all three formats! #INDvSA — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) October 3, 2019

Outstanding effort from Mayank Agarwal to convert his maiden test century into a double. His hunger for runs from Karnataka to India A to now for India is incredible @mayankcricket #INDvSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 3, 2019

A good century by Mayank Agarwal. He has worked hard since his debut in Australia.

The opening partnership between him & Rohit Sharma has been a joy to watch.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/o1Z0A4uuwq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 3, 2019

Mayank surely knows how to make it large.. Another testament to the robustness of the domestic circuit. Absolutely brilliant #INDvsSA — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) October 3, 2019

Shabash @mayankcricket bhut badiya.. lage raho 200 🏏⭐️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 3, 2019

It has been so satisfying to see @mayankcricket take such giant strides with an immaculate double century. Composed, organised and hungry. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 3, 2019

Double Century. Incredible effort. Mayank Agarwal. 👏👏 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2019

Congratulations Mayank on your maiden Ton 💯, icing on the cake that you converted it into double hundred. Superb show Mayank. Keep it going and make the most of it 👏👏 @mayankcricket @BCCI — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 3, 2019