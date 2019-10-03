India’s Mayank Agarwal scored a splendid double-century against South Africa on day two of the first Test in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The right-hander took 358 balls to get to the milestone and helped his team gain firm control of the match.
The 28-year-old opener did brilliantly to convert his first international hundred into a double, hardly putting a foot wrong in his innings that lasted almost two days.
Agarwal was eventually dismissed for 215 runs off 371 balls after hitting a full-toss from part-time spinner Dean Algar to Dane Piedt at deep mid-wicket. He struck fours and sixes in his highly-entertaining knock. India got to 450/5 from 124 overs at Tea on day two.
Agarwal and Rohit Sharma had put on 317 runs for the first wicket – India’s highest stand for any wicket against the Proteas – before the latter was out for 176 off 244.
The opening pair tore into the opposition bowling after the hosts resumed on 202 for no loss. Agarwal moved from his overnight 84 to complete his maiden Test hundred in his fifth match with a single off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj early in the morning session.
Agarwal’s fine knock drew praise from all corners for his superb effort, with the cricket community on Twitter hailing his composure.