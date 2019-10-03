Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal on Thursday became only the third Indian opening pair to share a 300-run partnership in the history of Test cricket.
Rohit and Agarwal achieved the feat with a stand of 317 runs in the ongoing the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.
Rohit, who made his debut as a Test opener in this match, was dismissed after scoring 176, while Agarwal scored his maiden Test hundred.
Besides Rohit and Agarwal, other Indian opening pairs to share a 300-plus partnership in Test cricket are Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy (413 runs against New Zealand in 1956) and Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid (410 runs against Pakistan in 2006).
- It took the 28-year-old Agarwal, who made his debut against Australia in Melbourne in December 2018, eight innings to register his maiden Test century. He also became the 86th Indian batsman to score a hundred in Test cricket.
- Agarwal now has the third-highest score by an Indian to score a maiden Test century, behind Karun Nair and Vinod Kambli. The other Indian to convert a maiden Test century into a double was Dileep Sardesai.
- Agarwal ended a 10-year wait for Indian fans to see an opener score a double ton. The last man to do so was none other than Virender Sehwag when he scored a stunning 293 against Sri Lanka.
- Agarwal’s first double ton took eight innings to arrive. He is the third quickest to do so among Indians, behind Karun Nair and Vinod Kambli. Sunil Gavaskar also took eight innings.
- Here are some more records broken by Agarwal and Sharma:
(With PTI inputs)