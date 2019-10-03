Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal on Thursday became only the third Indian opening pair to share a 300-run partnership in the history of Test cricket.

Rohit and Agarwal achieved the feat with a stand of 317 runs in the ongoing the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit, who made his debut as a Test opener in this match, was dismissed after scoring 176, while Agarwal scored his maiden Test hundred.

Besides Rohit and Agarwal, other Indian opening pairs to share a 300-plus partnership in Test cricket are Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy (413 runs against New Zealand in 1956) and Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid (410 runs against Pakistan in 2006).

It took the 28-year-old Agarwal, who made his debut against Australia in Melbourne in December 2018, eight innings to register his maiden Test century. He also became the 86th Indian batsman to score a hundred in Test cricket.

Agarwal now has the third-highest score by an Indian to score a maiden Test century, behind Karun Nair and Vinod Kambli. The other Indian to convert a maiden Test century into a double was Dileep Sardesai.



Agarwal ended a 10-year wait for Indian fans to see an opener score a double ton. The last man to do so was none other than Virender Sehwag when he scored a stunning 293 against Sri Lanka.

Agarwal’s first double ton took eight innings to arrive. He is the third quickest to do so among Indians, behind Karun Nair and Vinod Kambli. Sunil Gavaskar also took eight innings.

Here are some more records broken by Agarwal and Sharma:

200 in batsmen's very first Test innings on Indian soil

210 - Dean Jones

Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma pair in the 1st inning:



- 3rd highest aggregate by Indian openers in a Test inning [391 runs]



- 2nd most balls faced by Indian openers in a Test inning [615 balls]



Highest contribution to an Indian Test total by its openers:

404 MMankad (231) and PRoy (173), Chennai, 1956

392 WJaffar (73) and VSehwag (319), Chennai, 2008

Most sixes by openers in a Test inngs



12 R Sharma (6) - M Agarwal (6) v SA Vizag 2019/20

11 M Hayden (11) - J Langer v Zim WACA 2003/04

Brilliant 2⃣0⃣0⃣ by Mayank!



- 19th Test 200 by an 🇮🇳 opener (1st since Sehwag in 2009)



- 1st Test 200 by an opener in 2019 (1st v SA since 2008 by V Sehwag)



Highest individual scores for #INDvSA in Tests:



319 - V Sehwag, Chennai, 2008

215 - M Agarwal, Vizag, 2019*

176 - R Sharma, Vizag, 2019*

