Peerless SC are set to be crowned as Calcutta Football League champions after East Bengal failed to turn up against Calcutta Customs in their final match of the tournament that was supposed to take place at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.

Customs are thus set to get a walkover win which will confirm Peerless SC as the new CFL champions. But the IFA who are the governing body that conducts the league have a holiday period due to the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata and the committee that will call the game between East Bengal and Calcutta Customs will only meet on October 10. So Peerless will have to wait few more days to be confirmed winners of this edition of the CFL.

Peerless are set to become the first team outside East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting to win the trophy in the last 60 years.

On Sunday, the title-race reached an anti-climax with all three clubs – Peerless, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan – in contention for the title. Peerless SC, who were leading the table, defeated George Telegraph 2-0 while Mohun Bagan beat Kalighat MS 3-0.

Needing to win by a margin of at least six goals, East Bengal were supposed to play Calcutta Customs on Sunday but the game was called off due to poor field conditions. However, the Red & Golds did not turn up for the scheduled match on Thursday, having appealed to the Indian Football Association to postpone the match to a date on or after October 21.

The QUESS-owned club had requested the IFA to schedule the final match between 29th September and 2nd October since coach Alejandro Menendez had planned a break for the squad from 3rd October before the I-League season.