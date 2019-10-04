Rafael Nadal pulled out of next week’s Shanghai Masters on Friday saying he had failed to recover from a wrist injury.

Spain’s world No 2 also withdrew from last month’s Laver Cup.

It is the second year in a row that the 19-time Grand Slam champion will have failed to appear in Shanghai.

“As you all probably know, I had an inflammation on my left wrist during the Laver Cup and I haven’t had the time to recover and practice to be ready for this amazing event,” the 33-year-old said in a statement. “I hope to be back in Shanghai for the 2020 tournament.”

Tournament director Michael Luevano said: “We will obviously miss not having Rafa here at the Shanghai Masters. He has been an incredible supporter of the tournament and of tennis in China.

“Also, on a personal note, as well as speaking for the entire family at the Shanghai Masters, we wish Rafa and his fiance Maria Francisca all the very best for their upcoming wedding.”

Reigning US Open champion Nadal is set to tie the knot on October 19.