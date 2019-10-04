Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian cricketer to appear in 100 T20 Internationals when she took the field in the final match of the series against South Africa in Surat on Friday.

Kaur pipped Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni (both having played 98 T20Is so far) to the milestone.

No stranger to creating new records, the Indian captain achieved the feat in the final T20I of the six-match series. She was also the youngest woman to be named the Indian T20I captain, apart from being the first from the country to play an overseas league as well as hitting a century in the shortest format in international cricket.

In the previous match on Thursday, Kaur also became the second Indian to score 2000 T20I runs, after Mithali Raj, when she hitting the winning runs that helped her side clinch the series 3-0 against the visiting South Africans.

Ahead of the match, which is the sixth of the series after an additional game was added to compensate for two washouts in Surat, Kaur was presented with a specially embroidered cap to mark the occasion. India coach WV Raman presented Kaur with the cap that had 100 marked on the side.