India pacer Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets as Delhi defeated Baroda by 10-runs in a rain-curtailed Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic one-day tournament, in Vadodara on Friday.

The match was delayed due to wet outfield and was eventually reduced to a 38-over-a-side affair at the Moti Bagh Stadium.

Put in to bat, Delhi were bundled out for 148 in 37.4 overs, as Nitish Rana top-scored with a 42-ball 27. Anuj Rawat and Manan Sharma chipped in with 21 and 18 runs respectively.

Senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who is returning to the Delhi side, was the first to depart for 7.

For Baroda, captain Krunal Pandya starred with the ball returning with figures of 4/34, while Atit Sheth picked up two wickets, including that of Dhawan, giving away 41 runs.

Chasing a revised target of 139, Baroda were folded for 128 in 33.2 overs, thanks to a disciplined effort by the Delhi bowlers.

Speedster Saini picked up three wickets, while left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya and spinner Pawan Negi took two wickets each.

The Delhi bowlers struck at regular intervals starting with the dismissal of opener Kedar Devdhar (20) in the ninth over. Aditya Waghmode (1) was the next to depart.

Krunal Pandya and Devdhar were the top-scorers, making 20 each.

Tailender Lukman Meriwala provided momentary hope to Baroda. His 16-run knock was laced with two boundaries but with 11 runs needed the 27-year-old was dismissed by Nitish Rana.

Meanwhile in the other match of the day, half centuries by Jayant Yadav (67) and Sumit Kumar (64 not out) helped Haryana beat Odisha by 4 wickets.

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Smashing ton by Vijay

On his comeback from county stint with Somerset, Murali Vijay slammed a superb ton (117) to power Tamil Nadu to its fifth straight win in the Group C encouner, beating Jammu & Kashmir by eight wickets in Jaipur on Friday.

Chasing 234 for a win, Vijay and his 166-run second wicket partnershp with Aparajith (86 not out) saw TN coast home. Vijay played superb shots all round the wicket. After a cautious start, the stylish right-hander went on overdrive to fashion Tamil Nadu’s win.

Earlier, sent in to bat, J&K made slow progress before three wickets, including that of captain Parvez Rasool (6) set the team back. Opener Qamran Iqbal held firm and made 67 (87 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) and there were important contributions from the consistent Shubham Singh Pundir (66) and Abdul Samad, which helped J&K reach a respectable score of 233 in 50overs.

For Tamil Nadu, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was the best bowler, returning figures of 2/17 in his quota of 10 overs.

Left-arm medium pacer T Natarajan (2/45) also picked up two wickets.

Brief scores:

Madhya Pradesh 282 for 7 in 50 overs (Naman Ojha 130 (144 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes), Anand Singh Bais 61, Diwesh Gurdev Pathania 4/50, Raj Bahadur Pal 2/58) lost to Services 283 for 3 in 47 overs (Ravi Chauhan 118, Rahul Gahlaut 107).

Services: 4 points, MP: 0.

J&K 238 for 9 in 50 overs (Qamran Iqbal 67, Shubham Singh Pundir 66, Abdul Samad 50, R Sai Kishore 2/17, T Natarajan 2/45) lost to Tamil Nadu 239 for 2 in 48 overs (M Vijay 117, B Aparajith 86 not out).

TN: 4 points, J&K: 0.

Tripura 285 for 8 in 50 overs (Bishal Ghosh 128 (129 balls, 10 fours, 3 sixes), Tanmay Mishra 56, Ravi Bishnoi 2/47, A Choudhary 2/54, Rahul Chahar 2/64) beat Rajasthan 238 all out in 47 overs(Mahipal Lomror 71 ).

Tripura: 4 points, Rajasthan: 0.

Chandigarh keep up winning run

Left-arm pacer Barinder Sran and Bipul Sharma claimed three wickets apiece as Chandigarh defeated Assam by 21 runs in Dehradun to register their third consecutive win in the Plate Group of the tournament.

By virtue of this win, Chandigarh jumped to the top of Plate group standings with 12 points from four games.

Electing to bat after rain curtailed the match to 20 overs-a-side affair, Chandigarh posted 166 for seven.

Preet Kamal was their top-scorer with a 25-ball 34 (3x4s, 1x6) but it was no. 9 batsman Jaskarandeep Singh, who produced the late flourish with a 14-ball unbeaten 28-run knock (2x4s, 2x6s).

For Assam, Pritam Das tok three wickets for 26 runs.

In reply, Assam were bundled out for 145 in 19.5 overs with Bipul Sharma (3/14) and Sran (3/25) claiming the honours.

The other two Plate Group matches here – Puducherry vs Nagaland and Uttarakhand vs Mizoram – were abandoned because of rain.