Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said on Friday that the Executive Committee and general body will deliberate on its president Narinder Batra’s call to permanently pull out of the Commonwealth Games.

“Everything will be discussed in the meeting of the executive committee and the AGM. I have seen a lot of reports in the press on [the issue]. Everything will be discussed,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of a book ‘Tamil Nadu’s Quest for Gold’.

Batra recently said that the Commonwealth Games is a waste of time and the country should consider a permanent pullout. He said the level of competition at the CWG is not particularly high and that India should consider a pullout to improve its own standards.

The call had evoked mixed reactions from sportspersons and administrators.

Mehta said the much-postponed National Games would be held in Goa in November next year.

Asked to comment on Batra’s statement, former IOA chief and TNOA president N Ramachandran, who was also present, said, “I am there only for the athletes. Athletes should participate in every event and win medals.

“At the end of day, it is a matter to be decided by Indian Olympic Association and the government of India. They [IOA] have their own AGM, they have their executive committee. They will take a call.”

With PTI Inputs