Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders announced on Saturday that they have roped in former Australian cricketer David Hussey as chief mentor and former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as bowling coach for the IPL 2020 season.

KKR stated that both Hussey and Mills will work closely with former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who was recently named head coach of the franchise.

Hussey had represented two-time IPL champions KKR from 2008 to 2010 as a player.

“It’s great to welcome David Hussey and Kyle Mills to the Knight Riders family,” said KKR’s CEO and MD Venky Mysore. “They bring a wealth of experience as professionals, and are terrific individuals. We are confident that their contribution as part of the think tank of KKR, and to the KKR academy, will be invaluable.”

Mills, 40, ended his playing career in 2015 as New Zealand’s second highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals with 240 wickets from 170 matches.

McCullum was named to take over for the 2020 season in place of South African Jacques Kallis who left after nine years with the team.

The Knight Riders, co-owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan, won the IPL in 2012 and 2014 but finished only fifth this year after a six-match losing streak midway through the season.