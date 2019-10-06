India’s women contingent had a forgettable outing at the World Artistic Gymnastic Championships as none of them could qualify for the finals of individual events in Stuttgart, Germany.

In the women’s all-round qualification, Pranati Nayak and Pranati Das finished 127th and 132nd after scoring 45.832 and 45.248 respectively. Aruna Reddy did not register a score in the all-round event.

In the vault event, Nayak scored 14.200 in her first attempt but got a neutral deduction in the second attempt which ruled her out of the Finals. She finished 27th in the vault qualification.

In the uneven bars qualification, Nayak, Das and Reddy scored 10.566, 9.916 and 8.925 to finish 164th, 182nd and 193rd respectively.

In balance beam qualification, the story was no different as Das (10.866), Reddy (10.200) and Nayak (9.933) finished at 138th, 164th and 174th spots.

In floor exercise qualification, Das (11.466) and Nayak (11.133) ended at 151st and 179th positions, while Reddy did not finish the event.

The scores were, obviously, not enough for a ticket to Tokyo Olympics.

(With PTI inputs)