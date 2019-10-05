India’s Rohit Sharma notched-up his second century of the first Test against South Africa on Saturday.
The right-handed opener struck 127 off 149 in the hosts’ second innings on day four to put them in the driver’s seat in Visakhapatnam.
Sharma became the first-ever batsman to score two centuries in his first Test as an opener. He had scored 176 in his first innings at the top of the order of the longest format on day one of the match.
The 32-year-old also became the sixth Indian to score a hundred in both innings a Test. Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (3 times), Rahul Dravid (2 times), Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have also made centuries in both innings of a Test.
The stylish right-hander also broke the record for most sixes in a Test with 13 hits over the fence, surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram who smashed 12 in a game against Zimbabwe in 1996.
Sharma cleared the boundary six times in the first innings, while in the second essay his knock was laced with seven sixes.
Twitter was left in awe of Sharma’s performance in the match. Here are some reactions:
(Inputs from PTI)