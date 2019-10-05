India’s Rohit Sharma notched-up his second century of the first Test against South Africa on Saturday.

The right-handed opener struck 127 off 149 in the hosts’ second innings on day four to put them in the driver’s seat in Visakhapatnam.

Sharma became the first-ever batsman to score two centuries in his first Test as an opener. He had scored 176 in his first innings at the top of the order of the longest format on day one of the match.

The 32-year-old also became the sixth Indian to score a hundred in both innings a Test. Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (3 times), Rahul Dravid (2 times), Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have also made centuries in both innings of a Test.

The stylish right-hander also broke the record for most sixes in a Test with 13 hits over the fence, surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram who smashed 12 in a game against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Sharma cleared the boundary six times in the first innings, while in the second essay his knock was laced with seven sixes.

Twitter was left in awe of Sharma’s performance in the match. Here are some reactions:

Rohit scores double hundreds in ODIs and twin hundreds in Tests. #INDvSA — Manya (@CSKian716) October 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma averaging 276* as Test opener... who knew?! #IndvSA — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 5, 2019

A special test match for Rohit Sharma. Class and elegance and two centuries. Not a bad way to begin a new chapter in a career! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma - an open and shut case #INDvSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 5, 2019

Century in each inning in his first Test as opening batsman by Rohit Sharma. How fantastic is that! 👏👏@ImRo45 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 5, 2019

Rohit makes six-hitting look so effortless. Century in both innings. Couldn’t have asked for a better start to a new chapter in his Test career. Well played 👏👏 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 5, 2019

1️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ in the first innings

1️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ in the second innings



Rohit Sharma has made a fine start to his career at the top of the Indian batting order! pic.twitter.com/etlLDVKTlb — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2019

The red ball just called the white ball and said “Bro I feel your pain, I met the Hitman today 🥴” #INDvsSA @ImRo45 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 5, 2019

Take a bow🙇‍♀️@ImRo45 Eventually you are, where you belong to ! 👏👌 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 5, 2019

(Inputs from PTI)