UP Yoddha thrashed a much-changed Dabang Delhi KC 50-33 to enter the play-offs of the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi on Saturday at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Star player Monu Goyat, who was returning from injury, was the star for the UP side with 11 raid points as the Delhi team offered very little resistance.

Goyat picked up valuable raid points from the start and the UP side went on to secure their first all-out in the sixth minute to move to a 5-point lead.

The story continued to be the same till the half time with Delhi’s Meraj Sheykh, the only bright light in what was otherwise a toothless performance from the league’s pace-setters.

The first half ended 22-12 with UP Yoddha clearly in control of the game.

The home side picked up their second all-out of the match two minutes after the restart as Goyat picked up his Super 10.

In the other match of the day, another masterful raiding performance from Pardeep Narwal saw Patna Pirates win a back-and-forth thriller against Gujarat Fortunegiants by a scoreline of 39-33. More GB put in a brilliant all-round performance for Gujarat Fortunegiants and almost finished with a double of a Super 10 and a High 5 but fell just one tackle point short.

Both these teams were already out of playoff contention.

With UP Yoddha’s qualification, the final playoff slot has been taken.