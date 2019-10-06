Chasing an improbable 395-run target, South Africa were expected to put up a fight like they did in the first innings but Shami’s three-wicket burst and Jadeja’s probing spell in the first session made it all but certain that India will reach finishing line much faster than what was expected before start of play on Day five of the Visakhapatnam Test.

South Africa, resuming the day at 11/1 in nine overs, were 117/8 at lunch with Senuran Muthusamy and Dane Piedt delaying the inevitable. And fittingly, it was Shami who brought the proceedings to a close with the wickets of Piedt (in his first ball of the second session) and Kagiso Rabada as India won by 203 runs.

After Ashwin provided the early breakthrough on the final day, Shami castled Temba Bavuma (0), Faf du Plessis (13) and first-innings centurion Quinton de Kock (0) in two short bursts to break the backbone of South African batting.

Bavuma stayed back to a ball that jagged back in at low bounce while du Plessis offered a leave to another one which seamed back in, only to see his stumps rattled. Shami got rid of de Kock with an inswinger, leaving the visitors reeling at 60/5.

The Indian pacer’s performance proved to be the clincher for Virat Kohli’s men as they extended their lead at the top of the World Test Championships table with 40 more points and took their tally to 160.

Here are the reactions to Shami’s devastating spell on the final day:

A five-for on the fifth day of the Test match in India. Sensational Shami.... #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 6, 2019

The resistance was resolute but the peak was too high to scale for South Africa. Second innings Shami was magnificent again.1-0 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2019

*Second innings Shami is now the group admin* https://t.co/NpuxPOnTMU — Manya (@CSKian716) October 6, 2019

Superb bowling by @MdShami11. Where spinners were expected to dominate on the last day, he’s bagged 5 wickets. Some other sterling Indian performances too, Agarwal scoring double ton, spin twins Ashwin and Jadeja brilliant in tandem. But MoM surely @ImRo45 for his 2 tons — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 6, 2019

Well done @MdShami11 for your brilliant spell.. 5 wicket hauls.. brilliant 💪.. india won the first test congratulations @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 6, 2019

All Indian cricket fan groups... you really need a song for "Second Innings Shami"... #IndvSA — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 6, 2019

Shami's wicket taking ability in 2nd innings https://t.co/fUuWllwAXY — Akki (@CrickPotato1) October 6, 2019

Rare & Special ability to bowl wicket taking balls consistently #shami # — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) October 6, 2019

5 Wicket Hauls For Shami In Test Cricket



1st Innings - 1

2nd Innings - 4*#INDvSA — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) October 6, 2019

Pic 1: Shami in 1st Inning

Pic 2: Shami in 2nd Inning#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/gwHwepUFy3 — Rahul 🇮🇳🥳🥳🌈 (@BeingTrickyy) October 6, 2019

Mohammad Shami’s a costly proposition in India. Broke a stump the last time he played here (Alistair Cook) .. Has done it again .. Mehenga maamla hai bhai 😉@MdShami11 #IndvSA — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 6, 2019

Saw a stat that said Shami had the same number of wickets in the first and second innings of Tests. Would have sworn it was fake news. But it's true! — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) October 6, 2019

You can run, but you can't hide from second inning Shami. #IndvSA — cricBC (@cricBC) October 6, 2019