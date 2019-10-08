Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and tennis great Leander Paes were in Mumbai enjoying a session of football together, according to Rhiti Sports, the firm which manages Dhoni.

They posted pictures of the duo along with several others from the match on Facebook on Monday with the caption: “M S Dhoni with Indian tennis player Leander Paes in Mumbai for Charity Football Match.”

Although Dhoni and Paes were seen wearing practice jerseys with “Playing for Humanity” written on them in the pictures, the cause of the charity and the date of the match is not known as of now.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the wicketkeeper batsman’s possible retirement after he made himself unavailable for the series against West Indies and South Africa.

After coming back from the World Cup, the 38-year-old spent a chunk of the break time serving in the Territorial Army, where he is an honorary lieutenant colonel.