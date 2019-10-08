India were dealt a blow even before the One Day International series against South Africa began as opener Smriti Mandhana was ruled out after suffering an injury during practice, according to Women’s Criczone.
The 23-year-old was hurt a couple of days ago and a replacement will be announced soon, said the online news portal in a tweet on Tuesday.
The three-match series, a part of the ICC Women’s Championship, begins from Wednesday in Vadodara.
India won the preceding Twenty20 International series 3-1 that took place in Surat. Mandhana was uncharacteristically out for a string of low scores in the shorter format after a good season in the KIA Super League in England.
More to follow...