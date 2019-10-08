India were dealt a blow even before the One Day International series against South Africa began as opener Smriti Mandhana was ruled out after suffering an injury during practice, according to Women’s Criczone.

The 23-year-old was hurt a couple of days ago and a replacement will be announced soon, said the online news portal in a tweet on Tuesday.

The three-match series, a part of the ICC Women’s Championship, begins from Wednesday in Vadodara.

India won the preceding Twenty20 International series 3-1 that took place in Surat. Mandhana was uncharacteristically out for a string of low scores in the shorter format after a good season in the KIA Super League in England.

Smriti Mandhana ruled out of ODI series v SA



Its a big blow to India as she has been in EXCELLENT form in the ODI format



Since the start of 2018 she has played 18 matches, scored 1018 runs at an average of 67.86 and a SR of 90.97 - in this time scoring 2 x 100s and 10 x 50s — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) October 8, 2019

