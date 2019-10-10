India’s most decorated women’s boxer MC Mary Kom assured herself of an eighth Women’s World Boxing Championships medal and her first in the 51kg category when she upset Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia Victoria of Colombia by a unanimous 5-0 decision at Ulan-Ude on Thursday.

The 36-year-old, who already boasts of six gold medals and a silver in lower weight categories, opted for a smart strategy of keeping her opponent guessing with quick counter-attacks and the ploy worked wonderfully well.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist will now face second seed Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey who defeated China’s Zongju Cai by a 3-2 split decision.