Opener Mayank Agarwal stamped his authority on a struggling South African attack with a second successive hundred as India cruised to 273/3 on the opening day of the second Test in Pune.

The 28-year-old’s rich vein of form continued as he looked in complete command for his 108 off 195 balls, having made a sublime 215 in the series opener in Visakhapatnam last week.

The first day of the second match panned out similar to the way the first Test went as India, leading 1-0 in the series, looked to bat the Proteas out of the game on a good surface.

Along with Cheteshwar Pujara (58), Agarwal added 138 runs for the second wicket with minimum fuss, despite India losing Rohit Sharma’s (14) wicket in the first hour itself.

In the final session, skipper Virat Kohli (63 batting off 105 balls) was in his element, hitting yet another Test half-century and adding 75 runs for the unbroken fourth-wicket partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (18 batting off 70 balls). Kohli hit some flowing drives during the final hour and had 10 fours to his credit.

Here are the statistical highlights after day one’s play in Pune:

Agarwal continued his superb record of run-scoring in the first innings of a Test match in his short international career so far.

Mayank Agarwal’s first innings scores in Tests:



76, 77, 5, 55, 215, 108 (Today)*#INDvSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 10, 2019

This was also the only fourth instance of Indian openers scoring four tons in a Test series.

4 100s by India openers in a series:



v WI, 1970-71 - Gavaskar (4)

v WI, 1978-79 - Gavaskar (4)

v SL, 2009-10 - Sehwag (2), Gambhir (2)

v SA, 2019-20 - Rohit (2), Mayank (2)



Indian openers have never hit more than 4 100s in any series. This series could break that. #INDVSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 10, 2019

Agarwal also made it back-to-back centuries at the MCA Stadium in Pune (in first-class cricket).

Mayank Agarwal's last two first-class innings in Pune:



103* vs South Africa, Today

304* vs Maharastra, Nov 2017#INDvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 10, 2019

Agarwal in this series



v Rabada/Philander - 77 (234) at 1.97 runs per over, 10% attacking shots

v Others - 253 (359) at 4.2 runs per over, 36% attacking shots



He's been very cautious against the proteas' two best bowlers this series, cashing in against the other bowlers #INDvSA — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 10, 2019

The 100-run stand between Pujara & Agarwal comes up!



- 2nd Test 100 stand between these two.



- The last time India managed back-to-back 100 stands for the 2nd wicket was against NZ at Kanpur in 2016: Vijay & Pujara put on 112 & 133.#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvSA #SAvIND #Pujara — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) October 10, 2019

During the course of the unbeaten knock on day one, Kohli went climbed up a couple of spots on the list of leading run-scorers in Test cricket. He is now only five runs behind Dilip Vengsarkar at the eighth spot among Indians.

During this unbeaten knock of 41 runs, Virat Kohli has gone past Ken Barrington (6806) and Ross Taylor (6839).

He now has Dilip Vengsarkar (6868) ahead of him. #IndvSA #IndvsSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 10, 2019

Leading run-scorers (IND) in Tests Player Matches (Inns) Runs Ave 100s 50s SR Tendulkar 200 (329) 15921 53.78 51 68 R Dravid 163 (284) 13265 52.63 36 63 SM Gavaskar 125 (214) 10122 51.12 34 45 VVS Laxman 134 (225) 8781 45.97 17 56 V Sehwag 103 (178) 8503 49.43 23 31 SC Ganguly 113 (188) 7212 42.17 16 35 DB Vengsarkar 116 (185) 6868 42.13 17 35 V Kohli 81 (138) 6863 53.61 25 23 As of end of day one in Pune (Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo Statsguru)

Kohli hits YET another Test 50!



- 23rd Test 50

- 4th Test 50 v SA 🇿🇦

- 11th Test 50 in IND 🇮🇳

- 3rd Test 50 in 2019 (0 x 100s though)

- 13th Test 50 as skipper🧢

- 1st Test 50 at Pune#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA #SAvsIND — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) October 10, 2019

Earlier in the day, Kohli became only the second Indian, after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, to lead the side in 50 Tests. He went past Sourav Ganguly, who had captained the side in 49 Tests, and now trails only MS Dhoni, who led India 60 times in Tests between 2008-2014. More on Kohli’s record here.

(With PTI inputs)