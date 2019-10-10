Haryana Steelers fought hard against U Mumba before going down 33-39 in the Pro Kabaddi at Greater Noida on Thursday.

Kuldeep Singh and Sunil set the ball rolling for the Haryana Steelers with a couple of tackle points in the opening minutes of the match before Vinay pulled off a fantastic raid in the 4th minute to help Haryana take the lead at 4-3. However, U Mumba picked up some crucial points and took a three-point lead at 9-6 in the 11th minute.

The Haryana Steelers fought back through raid points by Vinay and Naveen as they leveled the match at 9-9.

U Mumba were leading at 15-14 in the dying minutes of the first half, but Ravi Kumar carried out an excellent tackle just before the whistle to level the scores again at the break.

Vikash Khandola got Haryana off to a great start in the second half with a fantastic raid in the 21st minute. Kuldeep helped Haryana take a four-point lead when he inflicted an all-out in the 22nd minute. However, U Mumba fought back and took the lead after pulling off an all-out in the 28th minute.

The Haryana Steelers tried to stay in the contest, but U Mumba kept extending their lead. Vinay completed his Super 10 in the 32nd minute, but U Mumba still led by four points at 32-28.

Sunil scored a tackle point in the 33rd minute and Vinay recorded a raid point in the next minute. However, U Mumba managed to maintain their lead after Haryana failed to hold their nerves in the crucial moments.

With just two games remaining in the league phase, it’s all to play for as far as league positions are concerned. The teams’ standings will determine the eliminators and semi-final line-up.

On Friday, fourth-placed U Mumba will take on Dabang Delhi who have the chance to finish top if they beat the in-form Mumbai side. In the other game, sixth-placed Bengaluru Bulls will take on fifth-ranked UP Yoddha.