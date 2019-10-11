India’s campaign in the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships came to an end after none of the singles or doubles players managed to reach the quarter-final stage in Kazan, Russia.

Aditi Bhatt, who was playing girl’s singles and doubles events, was knocked out of both events while boy’s singles player Rohan Gurbani and doubles combination of Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam were also eliminated.

In the singles event, Aditi went down 21-11, 21-15 against fourth seed Indonesian Putri Kusuma Wardani in 30 minutes while Gurbani lost 21-15, 21-13 against China’s Ren Cheng Ming.

Later in the day, Aditi and partner Tanisha Crasto were no match to the Japanese combination of Atsumi Miyazaki and Chihiro Uchiyama. The 12th seed Indian pair went down 21-11, 21-14 in 32 minutes.

In the boy’s doubles pre-quarterfinals, Manjit Singh and Dingku Singh Konthoujam started well but could not maintain the momentum and went down 16-21, 21-17, 21-14 against fifth seeds Rory Easton and Ethan van Leeuwen of England.