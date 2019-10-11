Wrestling Federation of India’s problems with the coaching staff seem to have compounded further with Frenchman Fanel Carp, who was working with Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda, leaving the country over pay dispute, according to a report.

Carp was roped in to work with the two wrestlers earlier this year but left home a week ago after not getting any clarity on his payment structure and tenure, the Tribune reported on Friday.

The report added that Carp was offered a coaching contract in June when he was visiting India and was asked to complete the visa formalities to join the team. However, the Frenchman was with the squad during the training stints in Europe and a few international tournaments and felt that he should have been paid since June. He was paid a salary only for August and September.

Both Malik and Dhanda failed to win a medal at the wrestling world championships in NurSultan last month but the latter did reach the semi-finals and came within a whisker of a second medal at the event.

Earlier this month, the Wrestling Federation had sacked freestyle coach Hossein Karimi claiming the Iranian brought himself a VIP culture with him which cannot be followed in the country.