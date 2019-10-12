Kerala’s wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson on Saturday broke the record for the highest individual score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy when he smashed an unbeaten 212 against Goa at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru.

The 24-year-old swashbuckling batsman came to the crease in the fourth over after opener and team skipper Robin was given out for obstructing the field.

Samson came out all guns blazing and by the time Kerala’s other opener, Vishnu Vinod, got out on 7, he had started belting the ball all around the park. The right-hander then completed his 50 in just 30 balls and with Sachin Baby (127 off 135 balls) went on to build a third-wicket partnership of 338 runs.

Sanju Samson has scored a double-century for Kerala against Goa in Vijay Hazare Trophy.



Indians to score double-century in List-A cricket:



Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag

Rohit Sharma (3)

Shikhar Dhawan

Karn Kaushal

SANJU SAMSON (today) — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 12, 2019

Highest scores in domestic List A games in India



212*SANJU SAMSON Kerala v Goa 2019/20

202 KV Kaushal Uttarakhand v Sikkim 2018/19

187*R Gaekwad India A v SL A 2019

187 A Rahane Mumbai v Maharashtra 2007/08#INDvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 12, 2019

Samson completed his century in 66 balls and then needed another 69 balls to double that score. He became only the second double centurion in the history of the tournament.

He ultimately remained unbeaten on 212 off 129 balls and his knock was laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes. Kerala ended up scoring 377 runs in their 50 overs.