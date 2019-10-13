Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday made history, smashing the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon in the “best moment” of his life on a specially prepared course in a vast Vienna park.

With a time of 1hr 59min 40.2sec, the Olympic champion became the first ever to run a marathon in under two hours in the Prater park with the course readied to make it as even as possible.

“I’m the happiest man today. The message that no human is limited is now in everybody’s mind,” an elated Kipchoge told reporters after the run, adding he expected more athletes to match his feat in the future.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his amazing run:

Unbelievable.



Thank you @EliudKipchoge for showing us what is possible.



If it isn’t already obvious how freaking fast 1:59:40 is, it takes most runners almost twice as long as Eliud to finish a marathon! pic.twitter.com/7kgMw49zvP — Strava (@Strava) October 12, 2019

Want to know how amazing Kipchoge’s run was today?



Go up to your local track and try to run a 68-second lap. Then imagine doing that 104 more times without resting and then going and being one of the most eloquent and seemingly wonderful human beings in the world. — Liam Boylan-Pett (@liam_bp) October 12, 2019

(im)POSSIBLE! Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge makes the history books - breaking the two-hour marathon figure in 1:59.40.2. That’s an average of 2 minutes and 50 seconds per kilometer for 42.2 kilometers or 17 seconds for every 100m ... for two hours. That wall is now officially smashed! pic.twitter.com/VGwjNhCbXH — todd sampson (@toddsampsonOz) October 12, 2019

1st 5km: 14.10

2nd 5km: 14.10 (+0)

3rd 5km: 14.14 (+4)

4th 5km: 14.13 (-1)

5th 5km: 14.12 (-1)

6th 5km: 14.12 (0)

7th 5km: 14.12 (0)

8th 5km: 14.13 (+1)



That’s Eliud Kipchoge's consistency. pic.twitter.com/QjoHK8cCAp — Dhaval Rajyaguru (@dhavalrajyaguru) October 12, 2019

The reaction in Kenya as Eliud Kipchoge (age 34, but looking 40 at the finish line) completes the first ever sub 2-hour marathon. pic.twitter.com/yzhl13ec6S — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) October 12, 2019

Watching Kipchoge kick in the last 400 as his pacers cheered on in the background was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. When you strip away all the BS, this was simply an amazing performance by the best marathoner the world has ever seen. I loved every minute of it — Rob Watson (@robbiedxc) October 12, 2019

It would be interesting to find out the times run by the pacesetters not far behind Eliud Kipchoge. Some of those might be personal bests or new national records. — Timothy Kalyegira (@TimKalyegira) October 12, 2019

Michael Joyner, a marathon runner and psychologist published a paper in 1991 in which he calculated that the fastest time a human could theoretically run a marathon is 1:57:58. It really does put into perspective how unbelievable Kipchoge’s 1:59:40 was today. We’re talking the — M (@294R9400N) October 12, 2019

Regardless of your opinions on HOW sub-2 was achieved, the most impressive aspect to me is not just Kipchoge’s physical ability, but the mental aspect of it. The entire world watching you and only you - resting hopes on you.



And handling it like a boss. That’s some mental steel. — Amelia Boone (@ameliaboone) October 12, 2019

Shoe Eliud Kipchoge wore to break two hours is an unreleased new version of the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%. pic.twitter.com/ma8M3UHPNG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 12, 2019

And finally, a thread worth reading