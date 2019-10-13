India’s impressive home record has now moved into world record territory. With their convincing win over South Africa at Pune, they have sealed the series win with one Test remaining. Virat Kohli’s team has now won a record 11 successive series at home.

Australia had won 10 Test series twice in a row with the streaks ending in 2000 and 2008. No other team has more than eight home series victories in a row.

During this winning streak, India have lost just one Test at home – thanks to Steve Smith and Steve O’Keefe’s brilliance on a raging turner in Pune during Australia’s tour in 2017.

India’s last series defeat at home came in 2012-’13, when England recovered after losing the first Test in Ahmedabad to win the next two in Mumbai and Kolkata. The last Test of the series in Nagpur ended in a draw.

Most consecutive Test series wins at home

Team Consecutive series wins From To
India 11* February 2013 -
Australia 10 November 1994 November 2000
Australia 10 July 2004 November 2008
West Indies 8 March 1976 February 1986
England 7 May 2009 May 2012
South Africa 7 March 1998 November 2001

India's record since losing to Eng in 2012-13

Series Number of Tests Result
2012-2013 - India v. England England 2-1
2012-2013 - India v. Australia India 4-0
2013-2014 - India v. West Indies India 2-0
2015-2016 - India v. South Africa India 3-0
2016-2017 - India v. New Zealand India 3-0
2016-2017 - India v. England India 4-0
2016-2017 - India v. Bangladesh India 1-0
2016-2017 - India v. Australia India 2-1
2017-2018 - India v. Sri Lanka India 1-0
2017-2018 - India v. Afghanistan India 1-0
2018-2019 - India v. West Indies India 2-0
2019-2020 - India v. South Africa In Progress, India leading 2-0

Records of teams at home in Tests since 2013

Team Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw W/L
India 2013-2019 31 25 1 0 5 25.000
Australia 2013-2019 33 23 4 0 6 5.750
New Zealand 2013-2019 29 17 3 0 9 5.666
South Africa 2013-2019 37 25 8 0 4 3.125
England 2013-2019 48 29 13 0 6 2.230
Sri Lanka 2013-2019 30 15 13 0 2 1.153
Bangladesh 2013-2019 23 8 7 0 8 1.142
West Indies 2013-2019 29 12 13 0 4 0.923
Zimbabwe 2013-2017 11 2 8 0 1 0.250
Ireland 2018-2018 1 0 1 0 0 0.000