India’s impressive home record has now moved into world record territory. With their convincing win over South Africa at Pune, they have sealed the series win with one Test remaining. Virat Kohli’s team has now won a record 11 successive series at home.

Australia had won 10 Test series twice in a row with the streaks ending in 2000 and 2008. No other team has more than eight home series victories in a row.

During this winning streak, India have lost just one Test at home – thanks to Steve Smith and Steve O’Keefe’s brilliance on a raging turner in Pune during Australia’s tour in 2017.

India’s last series defeat at home came in 2012-’13, when England recovered after losing the first Test in Ahmedabad to win the next two in Mumbai and Kolkata. The last Test of the series in Nagpur ended in a draw.

Most consecutive Test series wins at home Team Consecutive series wins From To India 11* February 2013 - Australia 10 November 1994 November 2000 Australia 10 July 2004 November 2008 West Indies 8 March 1976 February 1986 England 7 May 2009 May 2012 South Africa 7 March 1998 November 2001

India's record since losing to Eng in 2012-13 Series Number of Tests Result 2012-2013 - India v. England 4 England 2-1 2012-2013 - India v. Australia 4 India 4-0 2013-2014 - India v. West Indies 2 India 2-0 2015-2016 - India v. South Africa 4 India 3-0 2016-2017 - India v. New Zealand 3 India 3-0 2016-2017 - India v. England 5 India 4-0 2016-2017 - India v. Bangladesh 1 India 1-0 2016-2017 - India v. Australia 4 India 2-1 2017-2018 - India v. Sri Lanka 3 India 1-0 2017-2018 - India v. Afghanistan 1 India 1-0 2018-2019 - India v. West Indies 2 India 2-0 2019-2020 - India v. South Africa 3 In Progress, India leading 2-0