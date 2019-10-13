Manju Rani, India’s only finalist at the World Women’s Boxing Championships, finished with silver in the 48kg final bout against second-seeded Russian Ekaterina Paltceva in Ulan-Ude, Russia on Sunday. She lost in a points decision (4-1) in what looked like a close bout.

The sixth-seeded Indian was unable to get in too many punches and the Russian seemed to have more power.

In the first round, Manju Rani was trying to take advantage of her superior reach but not getting in too many hits. She improved in the next two rounds but it was not enough.

Rani, who hails from Haryana and made the national camp only this year, nonetheless put up a solid show in her debut at the tournament by making the final. Earlier, she had stunned top seed and last edition’s bronze-medallist Kim Hyang Mi of South Korea 4-1.

On Saturday, she had defeated Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat 4-1 in her semi-final bout.

The 48kg class is not an Olympic category.