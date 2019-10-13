Left-arm spinner George Linde will replace Keshav Maharaj ahead of the Standard Bank Proteas’ third Test match against India in Ranchi.

Maharaj sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during Day Two of the Pune Test. The left-armer scored a maiden Test half-century on Day Three (72 off 132 balls, 12 fours) with the shoulder strapped.

A reassessment ahead the start of play this morning along with MRI results revealed that he will not be fit to bowl in time to play in the final Test match.

Team doctor, Ramjee Hashendra said: “An MRI showed that Keshav has sustained an injury to a muscle in his right shoulder which was strapped in order for him to bat yesterday. He was reassessed this morning particularly with regards to bowling and showed significant discomfort during bowling.”

Hashendra added: “Based on this morning’s assessment and the findings of the MRI, the medical team feels that he will not be fit in time for the next Test match in six days’ time. The nature and extent of the injury would mean that he will probably return to play in 14 to 21 days based on his progress during the rehabilitation phase.”

The third and final Test match will begin on 19 October.