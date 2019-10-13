India’s rising star Lakshya Sen on Sunday won his first Badminton World Federation title with a stunning come-from-behind win against Japan’s Yusuke Onodera. After losing the first game 15-21, the 18-year-old won the next two 21-14, 21-15.

This caps off a memorable month for Sen, who, last month lifted the Belgian International Challenge tournament and sealed a career-best ranking of 67. Sen stormed into the men’s singles final with a straight-game win over Frenchman Felix Burestedt of Sweden in Almere.

Sen has an Asian Junior champion medal, a silver at Youth Olympic Games and a bronze medal at World Junior Championships last year.

