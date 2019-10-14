American gymnast star Simone Biles won her fifth gold medal in the women’s floor final on Sunday to conclude her “best ever” World Championships and take her overall career record to 25 medals.

Biles, who won the beam title earlier in the day, also claimed an unrivalled 19th Worlds gold following her previous successes in the team, all-around and vault events in Stuttgart.

“This is really the best worlds performance I have ever put out,” she said after finishing her fifth world championships with five titles in six events.

The 22-year-old plans to celebrate when she gets back home to Texas, where “my mom usually likes to throw a worlds party – whether I want one or not,” she joked.

Biles was crowned world floor champion for the fifth time after winning by a full point from team-mate Sunisa Lee, who earned silver with Russia’s Angelina Melnikova taking bronze.

This is the first time she has finished a world championships with five golds, but she has said she is “99 percent” sure Stuttgart will be her last.

Twitter was left in awe of Biles’ feat, and here are some reactions:

2⃣5⃣ World Championships medals for @Simone_Biles, the most in gymnastics history! pic.twitter.com/X3InbrUJjP — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) October 13, 2019

JOY!😍

The moment @Simone_Biles found out she had become the most decorated World Championship gymnast!



Watch it LIVE👉https://t.co/JUdNZCEfgE



(territorial restrictions may apply)@USAGym @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/7Z1al5iq50 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 13, 2019

If Simone Biles says she's the best gymnast in the world, then she's the best gymnast in the world.



There's a difference between being cocky and simply stating a fact. Count the medals. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) October 13, 2019

Simone Biles counting her world all-around titles pic.twitter.com/TgT3ib0WFC — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 13, 2019

NBC wasting no time to brand Simone Biles as the Greatest [like Serena a black woman and therefore] Female Gymnast of All Time.



GOAT. No F needed. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 14, 2019

Even if you don’t know a roundoff from a Yurchenko, take a moment and appreciate the absolute greatness that is Simone Biles. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 13, 2019

Simone Biles is top 5 greatest athlete of all time. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) October 13, 2019

At what point do we begin giving @Simone_Biles mention as the greatest ATHLETE that has ever lived? Because there is NO ONE in history that has been able to move, ATHLETICALLY, as she does. — Stacey Ervin Jr. (@staceyervinjr) October 13, 2019

Our children are growing up in the era of Eliud Kipchoge, Simone Biles, Serena Williams,Tiger Woods, Caster Semenya, Lewis Hamilton,LeBron James...Your dreams are valid. No Human is Limited. — Romeo Kumalo (@romeokumalo) October 12, 2019

When @Simone_Biles won her first World’s AA title, my co-coach was worried that she had peaked too early for Rio. My response was “maybe she will become the greatest of all time”. So proud of you today (and all days) Simone! pic.twitter.com/ZWKci2VzSV — Aimee B (@Salto_Coach) October 13, 2019

