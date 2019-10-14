American gymnast star Simone Biles won her fifth gold medal in the women’s floor final on Sunday to conclude her “best ever” World Championships and take her overall career record to 25 medals.
Biles, who won the beam title earlier in the day, also claimed an unrivalled 19th Worlds gold following her previous successes in the team, all-around and vault events in Stuttgart.
“This is really the best worlds performance I have ever put out,” she said after finishing her fifth world championships with five titles in six events.
The 22-year-old plans to celebrate when she gets back home to Texas, where “my mom usually likes to throw a worlds party – whether I want one or not,” she joked.
Biles was crowned world floor champion for the fifth time after winning by a full point from team-mate Sunisa Lee, who earned silver with Russia’s Angelina Melnikova taking bronze.
This is the first time she has finished a world championships with five golds, but she has said she is “99 percent” sure Stuttgart will be her last.
Twitter was left in awe of Biles’ feat, and here are some reactions:
(With inputs from AFP)