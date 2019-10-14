South Africa failed to hold their nerve in the dying moments of the match as India won a low-scoring third and final One Day International by six runs in Vadodara on Monday.

Hosts India, who had won the preceding Twenty20 International series 3-1, swept the ODI series 3-0 in the process.

Having chosen to bat first, the Indian batting lineup collapsed to a below-par 146 all out. Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with a 76-ball 38 while Shikha Pandey played a good lower-order cameo with 35 off 40 balls.

But the bowlers took up the challenge by taking wickets at regular intervals in the chase. Spinners Ekta Bisht (3/32 in 10 overs), Deepti Sharma (2/24 in 10) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/22 in 10) were the architect of the win that reaffirmed India’s supremacy over South Africa in the past month.

In the final scheme of things, the batting powerplay for the visitors was the difference as India gave away just six runs and took a wicket to put the visitors under the pump. The pressure on the lower-order showed as the final few wickets fell even with very little to get. In the 48th over Mithali Raj threw the ball to Jemimah Rodrigues and she struck on the last ball of her first over to wrap things up.

Bisht was declared player of the match while South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp was the player of the series.

India made a disastrous start after winning the toss, losing openers Priya Punia and Rodrgues in the second over.

With the hosts reeling at 55/5, T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings with a 76-ball 38 with the other valuable contribution coming from Shikha Pandey (35 off 40).

Most of the batters, including captain Mithali Raj (11 off 46), struggled to shift gears after getting settled, resulting in India posting a below-par total. Raj, who led India’s highest successful run-chase in the second ODI, felt that the pitch was difficult to bat on as both sets of bowlers stuck to their guns.

In the end, even that proved to be enough against South Africa who were on course for a comfortable win at 103/5 in the 30th over. However, India fought back through their spinners and some excellent work on the field, while Harmanpreet and Rodrgues did their bit with the ball. Bisht’s wicket of a well-set Sune Luus was the turning for the hosts while Sharma dismissed the dangerous Kapp. From then on, India did not let the pressure recede on the visitors.

Rodrigues took the final wicket of the game to spark celebrations. It was also her first wicket in international cricket.

The three-match series was not part of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship.

With PTI inputs