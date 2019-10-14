Pro Kabaddi, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Eliminator 2, Live updates: Fazel vs Vikas in focus
The winners of the eliminators will advance to the semi-finals on Thursday.
2’ MUM 3-4 HAR
SUPER RAID! Prashanth Rai with an explosive start to the game! He has been a thorn in Fazel Atrachali’s flesh
1’ MUM 0-1 HAR
Vikas Khandola begins proceedings with a bonus point!
Don’t go away! U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers is up next!
End of ET: UP 45 - 48 BEN
PAWAN SEHRAWAT WINS IT FOR THE CHAMPIONS! 25 points from their star man who single-handedly wins it for the Bulls. Take a bow, Pawan Sehrawat!
ET 46’: UP 42-47 BEN
ALL OUT! Bulls now five points ahead. UP Yoddha now need a miracle in the 90 seconds that remain
ET 46’: UP 40-43 BEN
FOUR POINT RAID! Pawan Sehrawat surely wins it now for the Bulls. UP down to just one man.
ET 45’: UP 40-39 BEN
Just one point separates the two teams with two minutes to go
Half-time in ET 43’: UP 39-38 BEN
Pawan back on the match, UP’s two best raiders on the bench. Can Bengaluru snatch the initiative back?
ET 43’: UP 39-36 BEN
Rohit Kumar on the bench now. UP stretch lead to three points. Big opportunity for UP to wrap this up
ET 41: UP 38-36 BEN
What a start for UP! Rishank Devadiga with two points in the first raid of ET and he sends Pawan to the bench! Wow
FT: UP 36-36 BEN
IT’s A TIE! The game goes into extra time after Surender Gill holds his nerve to get the crucial point in the last raid. There will be two halves of three minutes
39’ UP 35-36 BEN
ONE MINUTE TO GO! Anybody’s game this!
39’ UP 34-36 BEN
BULLS IN THE LEAD! Pawan picks up another two points.
38’ UP 34-33 BEN
ALL OUT! Pawan cleans up UP and Bulls are back in it
37’ UP 34-27 BEN
SHRIKANTH JADHAV GETS TWO! A big effort in do-or-die raid and UP back to five men. Bulls may have missed their chance there
36’ UP 32-26 BEN
Sumit revives Pawan! UP are down to three men again. Bulls have a chance to get back in the game with an all-out
33’ UP 31-25 BEN
ANOTHER SUPER TACKLE! Nitesh Kumar sends Pawan Sehrawat to the bench and UP avoid the all-out again. Big effort this from UP
30’ UP 28-24 BEN
SUPER TACKLE! Pawan on the bench and UP avoid an all-out. Monu Goyat of all people with the super tackle
30’ UP 25-24 BEN
UP in trouble and down to just two men. Monu Goyat is on for UP now. Can he help UP save the all aout?
24’ UP 23-20 BEN
Pawan Sehrawat picks up two points but steps out himself to go out. Early respite for UP despite losing two points
24’ UP 24-20 BEN
Pawan on the bench again! UP getting their act together again. Bengaluru down to four men.
HT: UP 20-17 BEN
What a half of kabaddi! UP Yoddha pulled clear after dominating Pawan Sehrawat in the early exchanges but the league’s top raider hit back with a super raid. It’s just a three-point game at the break.
19’ UP 19-15 BEN
ALL OUT! UP Yoddha have been cleaned up by Pawan Sehrawat after returning to the mat. The Bulls are back in the game. What an effort from Pawan to get away from that tackle
18’ UP 19-10 BEN
SUPER TACKLE! Pawan sent to the bench by the two men of UP Yoddha and they have avoided the all-out. The lead back to nine points
15’ UP 15-9 BEN
PAWAN BACK ON THE MAT AND PAWAN GETS A SUPER RAID! The champions has arrived. A four-point raid and the Bulls are back in business. Huge moment in the match
11’ UP 14-4 BEN
NITESH GETS PAWAN! Bulls are in trouble here after seeing Pawan sent to the bench again. They are also leaking points in defence. No tackle points for the Bulls so far.
8’ UP 11-4 BEN
ALL OUT! UP Yoddha have made a statement early on in the game. They have kept Pawan Sehrawat quiet and the Bulls have come unstuck
5’ UP 6-2 BEN
Pawan on the bench! That UP defence at it again. Meanwhile the Bulls have been leaking points at the other end. The defending champions down to just three men. Great start for UP
1’ UP 1-0 BEN
Rishank Devadiga with the first raid of the game and he picks up a bonus point. Pawan Sehrawat somes for the Bulls but goes back with an empty raid.
7:28 pm: Can UP break the jinx?
UP Yoddha are the only team in Pro Kabaddi to have qualified for the playoffs in each of their campaigns but have never won the title. Can they take a step towards the title by beating the defending champions?
7:25 pm: UP Yoddha have upper hand
UP Yoddha have beaten Bengaluru Bulls in both their games this season, with the latest one coming on Friday in the final game of the league phase.
Pawan Sehrawat has a farly poor record when against Nitesh Kumar who has tackled him 13 times while Sehrawat has only managed to get Nitesh out seven times.
7:10 pm: A special day for Adampur Dadhi
Four players in the two teams hail from a small town in Haryana called Admapur Dadhi. Up Yoddha’s Nitesh Kumar and Sumit Sangwan and Bengaluru Bulls’ Amit Sheoran and Ashish Sangwan
Three out of those four players start tonight with Ashish Sangwan who is the brother of UP Yoddha’s Sumit on the Bulls’ bench.
Read our piece on how UP Yoddha have benefited from Nitesh Kumar and Sumit Sangwan’s childhood friendship.
7:00 pm: TEAM NEWS!
UP Yoddha starting seven: Nitesh Kumar (C), Shrikanth Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Sumit Sangwan
Bengaluru Bulls starting seven: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Saurabh Nandal, Sumit Singh, Mahender Dhaka, Ankit, Mohit Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran
The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi enters its final stretch as UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls before U Mumba face Haryana Steelers in the eliminators. The two winners will progress to the semi-finals on Thursday.
Speaking ahead of the semi-finals, UP Yoddha captain Nitesh Kumar said the team will take confidence from their twin wins over Bengaluru Bulls in the league phase.
“It gets harder now as one mistake and we are out. The team has worked and prepared hard to ensure that we give our best against a offensively strong Bengaluru Bulls team.
During the league stage, we won both games against Bengaluru Bulls which helps our confidence but this one is going to be the toughest and a win will take us into the semi-finals.” he said.
Haryana Steelers and U Mumba have won a game each against each other and it is all to play for in their eliminator. U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali wants his team to be more alert than ever in their match against the Steelers.
“During the league stage, if we lose one match, we know we have a chance to go back and work on our mistakes to improve. Tomorrow’s match is a Do-or-Die situation, if we lose, our season is over and we go back home. Haryana is a strong team and they too will come with a plan to limit us but as a team we are confident and are taking one step at a time. We will give our 100% and aim to win the match,” said the Iranian.
The winner of UP Yoddha-Bengaluru Bulls clash will face Dabang Delhi in the semis while winner of U Mumba’a match against the Haryana Steelers will take on Bengal Warriors in the last-four stage.