Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat overcame top-seed Jason Anthony Ho-Shue from Canada in the finals to claim the men’s singles title at the Bahrain International Series at Isa Town in Bahrain.

The 17-year-old Indian rallied from a game deficit to defeat Jason 16-21, 21-7, 21-12 in the summit clash on Sunday. Rajawat had earlier defeated the second-seed Ade Resky Dwicahyo in the pre-quarterfinals. The youngster joins Sameer Verma, Sourabh Verma, Sai Praneeth, Shubhankar Dey and Guru Sai Dutt in the list of Indian singles players who have won the Bahrain International series.

The top-seeded Indian mixed doubles pair of Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad also finished at the top as they defeated Thailand’s Pannawat Theerapanitnun and Kanyanat Sudchoeichom 21-18, 21-16 in 34 minutes to bag the gold medal. In women’s singles, Ira Sharma finished second best after losing 14-21, 22-24 to Sri Fatmawati of Indonesia in the finals.

Second seeded Indian men’s doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Saurabh Sharma also went down fighting 21-19, 16-21, 22-24 to Thailand pair of Prad Tangsripapeephan and Apichasit Teerawiwat to settle for the runners-up position.