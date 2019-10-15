Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to become the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In an informal meeting between the BCCI members in Mumbai, it was decided that Ganguly was a suitable candidate for the role.

Ganguly pipped former India cricketer Brijesh Patel for the position. Patel, backed by former BCCI president N Srinivasan, was expected to become the president but late drama saw Ganguly, backed by former BCCI President Anurag Thakur, get the post.

Reacting to the development, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai said that Ganguly is the right man for the job.

“If Sourav Ganguly becomes the president then it’s very happy development. I mean former player and experienced person like him who handled the Cricket Association of Bengal, coming into cricket administration, is an excellent development,” Rai told ANI. “I don’t know about the past, I am just looking at the future. I have nothing to do with the past.

“I will personally be very happy because he is not only a former cricketer but a very successful captain and an experienced cricket administrator. That is all I have to say, for other things I have no idea and don’t want to talk about it,” Rai added.

VVS Laxman, too, said Indian cricket will continue to prosper under the former skipper.

Ganguly, a veteran 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, on Monday filed his nominations papers for the post of BCCI president in Mumbai. The 47-year-old is expected to be elected unopposed at the board’s Annual General Meeting on October 23.

“Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI. I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper. Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada,” Laxman tweeted.

Ganguly thanked his former teammate for the congratulatory message. “Thank u Vvs ..your contributions will be very important,” he tweeted.

Ganguly, one of the finest Indian captains, will hold the post of the BCCI president for a mere nine months. He will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling off period.