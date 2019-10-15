World Cup 2022 qualifiers, India vs Bangladesh live updates: Sunil Chhetri and Co eye crucial win
Live updates from India’s third match in the qualifiers.
Live updates
6.10 pm: In the previous 32 matches between the two sides, India have won on 17 occasions, with Bangladesh winning 5 while 10 matches have been drawn. There is a significant gap between the two neighbouring countries on the Fifa rankings as well, with India at 104 and Bangladesh placed 187.
6.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Bangladesh as the Blue Tigers return to Kolkata!
Buoyed by their hard-fought goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar, India would be looking to register their first win in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers (2022) when they take on Bangladesh in a Group E second-round match at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Tuesday.
India put a gritty performance against an attacking Qatar side, to hold the reigning continental champions to a goalless draw and earn their first point of the qualifiers after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the opening match against Oman at home.
With Kolkata set to host the senior national men’s team after a gap of nine years, the euphoria around the match has been immense according to reports and a packed house is expected, giving the Igor Stimac-coached side a perfect stage to grab three points and keep their World Cup hopes alive.
The absence of defender, Sandesh Jhingan due to an ACL tear on his left knee is a big blow to the hosts. But the return of talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri after missing the last game should lift the team’s spirit.
Against Oman, Chhetri scored his 72nd international goal as India put up a dominating first-half display only to go down 1-2 after conceding late goals in their World Cup qualifier against Oman in Guwahati.
But the Qatar draw has breathed life back into their campaign, making this Bangladesh clash a must-win encounter.