England all-rounder Jenny Gunn on Tuesday announced her retirement from international cricket aged 33. Gunn, one of the most decorated players in the women’s game, decided to pull down the curtains on her career just weeks after wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor also bid adieu.

Gunn is England’s most-capped T20I player and is the second-most capped player for her country in ODIs. The Nottingham-born was involved in England’s 2009 World T20 and 50-over World Cup wins. Eight years later, Gunn played an important role in England’s thrilling win on home soil. In a nail-biting semi-final, the all-rounder starred with the bat and ball against South Africa.

“Jenny has been the most tremendous servant to England Women’s cricket throughout the 15 years she has played for England,” said the ECB’s managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor.

“Her longevity, work ethic and commitment have been hugely impressive across both the amateur and professional eras and on countless occasions she has delivered match-winning performances for the team with both bat and ball.

“Jenny has been an exceptional role model for our sport and we are so grateful for everything she has done. Very few international cricketers have carried themselves with so much humility and shown such care for her team-mates as Jenny. She will be very missed by players and staff alike.”

“I have made one of the hardest decisions and decided the time has come to retire from international cricket,” Gunn said. “I started as a young kid playing the game I loved for fun and I could only dream of becoming a professional cricketer.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play in some great teams and to be part of some amazing battles over the years but as a small girl I always said I wanted to put a World Cup medal next to my dad’s [footballer Bryn Gunn] European Cup winner’s medal, and there are now three of them next to his medal on the mantlepiece.

“I’m so grateful for the support throughout my career and I couldn’t have done it without my friends. But most of all, I couldn’t have done it without my family, all of whom have been there for me every step of the way.”