India’s top ranked women’s singles player Ankita Raina had a mixed day in office at the $100k ITF event in Suzhou, China as she lost in the singles quarter-finals but reached the doubles final.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran was also knocked-out of the Ningbo Challenger in the men’s quarter-finals.

Raina, who went down 4-6, 4-6 to Zhu Lin in the singles quarter-finals, then teamed up with Dutchwoman Rosalie Van Der Hoek to defeat the Serbian pair of Jovana Jaksic and Natalija Kostic 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 to reach the final.

Raina and her partner will now face China’s Qianhui Tang and Xinyu Jiang in the final on Saturday.

In Ningbo, Prajnesh’s run came to an end after going down 3-6, 4-6 against Steve Diez of Canada.

After receiving a bye in the opening round, the 29-year-old Indian had defeated Max Purcell and Tsung-hua Yang in straight sets in the round of 32 and the pre-quarterfinals respectively. But he couldn’t keep up his form in the quarter-finals on Saturday.