It has been only a few days since the nominations for BCCI elections were filed but there seems to already be a controversy brewing.

The newly-proposed office-bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, to be confirmed in the elections later this month, will mark the end of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators’ reign in the board for the past 33 months.

However, after the widespread praise for Sourav Ganguly becoming the president-elect of India’s cricket board, there is trouble with joint-secretary elect.

Jayesh George from the Kerala Cricket Association, who is set to be the joint secretary, has been accused of large-scale financial corruption by former players and former members of KCA.

The group, called ‘We for Clean Cricket Movement’ alleged that George committed several financial irregularities during his tenure with the state cricket unit, according to a report by The Times of India.

They have alleged that George was involved in laundering about Rs 2.5 crore from KCA when he was the treasurer, joint-secretary or secretary. They also accused George and his team of using the order of the ombudsman to remove the former president TC Mathew from the primary membership of KCA.

George denied the allegations saying he has filed his response to it.

“Firstly, all these allegations raised are the complaints filed by certain individuals before the ombudsman and I have filed my counter replies to it. The allegations raised are from 2013 to 2018. I assumed charge as secretary of KCA only on January 2, 2017. So most of these corruption allegations raised are beyond my purview as I was not a signing authority in KCA then. All the allegations levelled against me are totally baseless,” he was quoted as saying by TOI.