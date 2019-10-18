The ATK duo of Anas Edathodika and Jobby Justin will miss the opening match of the sixth edition of the Indian Super League against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 20.

The two new ATK signings will be unavailable as they will serve out their respective carried forward suspensions. Anas, who was with Kerala Blasters last season, was handed a red card in a Super Cup game against Indian Arrows, which means he will only remain suspended for the first game.

ATK coach Antonio Lopez Habas will miss the services of Justin for the first three games. The striker has already served three of his six-match ban by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee.

Jobby will miss the away game to Kerala Blasters along with Hyderabad FC (October 25) match at home and Chennaiyin FC (October 30) away tie. He will be eligible for selection onwards the home game against Jamshedpur FC (November 9).

FC Goa, runners-up last season, will also have to do without midfield stalwart Ahmed Jahouh for their campaign opener against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC on October 23 in Chennai.

The Moroccan was sent off in the first part of extra time with a double booking in the 2018-19 final when Bengaluru FC won the game 1-0 to lift their maiden ISL title.