Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been added to India’s Test squad for the third and final match of the series against South Africa, starting in Ranchi on Saturday.

The decision to add Nadeem was made after Kuldeep Yadav complained of shoulder pain on his left hand on Friday, the Board of Control of Cricket in India confirmed on Friday.

Yadav has not played in the series yet, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being preferred in Vizag and Pune. But with a turning track expected in Ranchi, there were talks of India using a third spinner.

The left-arm wrist-spinner is still part of the squad as confirmed by chief selector MSK Prasad in the statement released by BCCI but it remains to be seen if either Nadeem or Yadav get selected in the XI.

Nadeem, who plays for local team Jharkhand, has been a India A regular recently and has been in action for the state side in Karnataka for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jharkhand have not qualified for the quarter-finals in the 50-over tournament. India lead the three-match series 2-0 after convincing wins in Vizag and Pune.

India’s squad for 3rd Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem