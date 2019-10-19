India won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test at Ranchi. The wicket looks like the dryest seen in the series so far and Virat Kohli chose to hand a debut to Shahbaz Nadeem.

Nadeem was been added to India’s Test squad last evening after Kuldeep Yadav complained of shoulder pain. Ishant Sharma has been rested for the game as India have decided to play three spinners.

South Africa have made five changes to their line-up. Two of them were forced with Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram out injured but the other changes show how South Africa are desperate to show some fight.

The big change for South Africa is that Quinton de Kock will be opening the batting.

“Quinton will open the batting,” said SA skipper Faf du Plessis. “Hopefully, he can put pressure on the Indian bowlers, like what Rohit has done for India.”

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), George Linde, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami