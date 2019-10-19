ATK’s journey in the Indian Super League started with a bang, winning two titles in the first three editions. But poor management, injuries, and severe dips in form during crucial stages have seen them struggle to make it through to the semi-finals in recent years.

The Kolkata-based side had enough after yet another poor showing last season – they finished sixth. They opted for a revamp.

Here’s a look at how the team has shaped up ahead of their season-opener in Kochi on Sunday against Kerala Blasters:

What’s changed for 2019-’20

Arrivals: Dheeraj Singh, Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Jobby Justin, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Dario Vidosic, Michael Soosairaj, Michael Ragin, Sehnaj Singh, Agus Garcia, Ranjan Salam, Anas Edathodika, Lara.

Departures: Manu Lanzarote, Andre Bikey, Kalu Uche, Sk. Faiaz, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Everton Santos.

Ahead of the start of the new campaign, the side has invested in upcoming Indian talent and have been wise in picking their overseas stars. ATK’s defence desperately needed a shake-up and in the experienced Anas Edathodika, the unit should feel a little more assured at the back.

ATK will also have the services of young custodian Dheeraj Singh, who has been snapped up from Kerala Blasters. Irishman Carl McHugh, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal also bolster their ranks.

However, it is in midfield and attack that the two-time champions have pulled out all stops, having found the back of the net just 18 times in the season gone by. In come A-League’s golden boot winner Roy Krishna and Wellington Phoenix teammate David Williams. ATK also have the eye-catching signing of Jobby Justin in their ranks. Justin has easily been one of the stars of Indian football in recent times.

Spaniard Javier Hernandez and Michal Soosairaj will walk into the midfield, where they should add more creativity than the dour gameplay from the previous season. Former coach Antonio Lopez Habas, many years ago, left ATK with a solid spine to work on. However, this time, the veteran coach has his task cut out. He needs to start from scratch and create a winning momentum to a side bereft of confidence and confused with their style of play.

Strengths

ATK’s woes going forward may come to an end this season. They have a wealth of options to look forward to. Justin will not be available for the first three games due to suspension but if the Indian forward combines well with the likes of Krishna and Williams, the ATK fans will be in for a treat. The squad has a young and exciting look about it. Over to Habas, to see how he utilises his resources.

Weaknesses

In football, massive overhauls in squads take time to work. Take English football for example. While Pep Guardiola’s success has been built on major changes, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool rise to the top of Europe was systematic, tactful yet constantly progressive. ATK have several new faces who can only improve the side. However, they have let go of a few with the experienced Bikey and Lanzarote among the notable exits.

Habas’ stint with FC Pune City also ended on a bitter note. Can he still prove that he knows the league better than any other coach? Can he settle in on his best XI early? There are plenty of question marks over that. And fittingly enough perhaps, the season starts with two teams who have changed things around aplenty: ATK vs Kerala Blasters will show us an indication of which revamped side settles down early.

Player to watch out for: Roy Krishna

The Fijian has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his club and international career and it will come as a big surprise if he can’t replicate that form in India. Having broken A-League records galore, the diminutive 32-year-old has what it takes to light up the league on the lines of what Coro did with FC Goa two years ago.

Coach report

In re-signing Habas, ATK have gone back to what worked for them many seasons ago. The 62-year-old is a wily old customer and has watched ISL’s progress over the years. He continues to be among the more sought-after ones on the touchline. The combative manager likes to play a progressive brand of football in a possession-based setup. With so many eye-catching signings, the pressure will be on him to hit the ground running straight away.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Lara Sharma

Defenders: Agustin Garcia Iniguiz, Anas Edathodika, Ankit Mukherjee, John Johnson, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Anil Chawan, Sumit Rathi

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Eduardo Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Komal Thatal, Michael Soosairaj, Pronay Halder, Sehnaj Singh

Forwards: Balwant Singh, David Williams, Jobby Justin, Roy Krishna, Jayesh Rane