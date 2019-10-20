Rohit Sharma completed a sparkling double century on Sunday as India continued to dominate the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi.
The 32-year-old was under the scanner at the start of the ongoing three-Test series as he was promoted to the opening slot for the first time in the longest format.
Sharma, though, has done remarkably well to make the position his own by slamming two centuries and a double-ton in four innings.
After registering scores of 176 and 127 in the first Test in Visakhapatnam, the right-hander could manage just 14 in the second Test in Pune.
However, he returned to his best in Ranchi with a 255-ball 212 in the ongoing third Test. Sharma’s magnificent innings was studded with 28 fours and six maximums.
The icing on the cake was the fact that Sharma got to his hundred and double hundred with sixes. His effort put his team in a commanding position in the match.
