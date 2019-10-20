Rohit Sharma completed a sparkling double century on Sunday as India continued to dominate the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi.

The 32-year-old was under the scanner at the start of the ongoing three-Test series as he was promoted to the opening slot for the first time in the longest format.

Sharma, though, has done remarkably well to make the position his own by slamming two centuries and a double-ton in four innings.

After registering scores of 176 and 127 in the first Test in Visakhapatnam, the right-hander could manage just 14 in the second Test in Pune.

However, he returned to his best in Ranchi with a 255-ball 212 in the ongoing third Test. Sharma’s magnificent innings was studded with 28 fours and six maximums.

Rohit Sharma in home Tests:



12 matches

1298 runs

HI: 212

Average: 99.84



Madness! pic.twitter.com/iCSW1jqxUT — The Field (@thefield_in) October 20, 2019

The icing on the cake was the fact that Sharma got to his hundred and double hundred with sixes. His effort put his team in a commanding position in the match.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Sharma’s brilliant innings:

100 in T20I’s, 200 in ODI’s and now 200* In Test Cricket. What a player he is. Hats off @ImRo45 👏 — Sandeep Lamichhane (@IamSandeep25) October 20, 2019

Been so much fun watching this career defining double century from Rohit Sharma. Hopefully more on the way — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 20, 2019

On a train frm Shimla to Delhi, there was a halt at one of the stations. Train stopped by for few minutes as usual. Rohit was nearing a double ton. The passengers, railway officials, every1 on the train waited for Rohit to complete double ton. This genius stopped time in India! — Akki (@CrickPotato1) October 20, 2019

5 centuries in the World Cup this year, 3 centuries in 3 Tests as opener. Rohit Sharma is in the purplest of purple patches — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 20, 2019

💥 200 FOR ROHIT SHARMA 💥



He's recorded three double centuries in ODI cricket, and now he has one in Tests too 👀



What a knock this has been from the India opener!



Follow #INDvSA LIVE 👉 https://t.co/AEYe6hGC3o pic.twitter.com/6lz80LHK4C — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2019

2019 is truly Rohit Sharma's year. Won the IPL as captain of Mumbai Indians. Then cracked five tons in ODI World Cup. Now, has slammed three tons, including a maiden double ton, in his new avatar as Test opener. He continues to entertain & astound... #INDvSA @ImRo45 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) October 20, 2019

Rohit Sharma:



Scored his century with a Six



Scored his double century with a Six



Happy Birthday Sehwag 😍 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 20, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the opposite of Thanos. He doubles everything. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2019