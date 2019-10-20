Indian boxers Duryodhan Singh Negi and Jaideep advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of their respective weight categories in the World Military Games in Wuhan on Sunday.

Negi (69kg), a former national champion, beat Hikal Mohamed of Egypt 5-0 in his round of 32 bout while Jaideep (75kg) also won by an identical margin against Nabah Ahmad of Qatar.

On Saturday, Asian champion Amit Panghal won his opening bout in the men’s flyweight (52kg) category as the boxers gave India a good start in the Games. India is being represented by 54 athletes in nine sports – Archery, boxing, diving, modern pentathlon, shooting, track and field, gymnastics and tennis – in the Games. India won six medals in the 2015 edition, which was held in South Korea.